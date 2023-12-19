Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.42 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 845,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 336,066 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% in the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $585,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.