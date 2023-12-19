Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0929 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $623.91 million and $48.24 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.57 or 0.05209630 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00096485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00024876 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.08794796 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $41,597,591.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

