NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $500.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,442 shares of company stock worth $27,216,982 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

