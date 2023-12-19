NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Fortem Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.9% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,442 shares of company stock worth $27,216,982. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $500.77 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

