Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.45.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Up 1.5 %

NTNX opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.28. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $317,522.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,605,105.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,605,105.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,745 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,049 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,421,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after buying an additional 2,141,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.