Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $174.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Nucor by 26.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 25.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 247.2% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $475,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

