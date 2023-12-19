NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NBY opened at $0.28 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.83% and a negative net margin of 93.83%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

