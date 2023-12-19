Northwest Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after buying an additional 254,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $402.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

