New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NGD. TD Securities lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.59.

Get New Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Gold

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $999.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 565,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 316,806 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,224,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 842,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.