nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in nCino were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in nCino by 682.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $29,224.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,615 shares of company stock worth $281,967. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nCino Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NCNO opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

