National Bankshares Boosts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$3.25

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on Transat A.T. and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Transat A.T. Trading Down 2.0 %

About Transat A.T.

TSE:TRZ opened at C$3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.45. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.10.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

