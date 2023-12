National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7818 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

