National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7818 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25.
About National Bank of Canada
