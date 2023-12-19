National Bank of Canada (NA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

NA opened at C$99.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.70. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$104.83.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7936508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$107.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$102.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on National Bank of Canada

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.