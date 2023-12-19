National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,435 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $19,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,173,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $41,499,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

