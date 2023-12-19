National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 63,957 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,957 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $20,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

