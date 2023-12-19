National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $19,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,355,000 after buying an additional 3,523,830 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,659,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,433,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,713,000 after purchasing an additional 89,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $186,066,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

BEP opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

