National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 15,748 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,245 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $19,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

