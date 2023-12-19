National Bank Financial Weighs in on Colliers International Group Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $6.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.79. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C($0.66). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.47 billion.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Insider Transactions at Colliers International Group

In related news, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.00, for a total transaction of C$72,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.00, for a total value of C$72,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 16,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.28, for a total transaction of C$2,564,481.60. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,211 in the last quarter.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

