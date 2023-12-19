National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ATS Co. (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ATS in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS’s FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of C$735.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$718.23 million.

ATS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$57.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$51.80. ATS has a twelve month low of C$40.75 and a twelve month high of C$64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.59.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

