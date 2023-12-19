Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mullen Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.45%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.94.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

