M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

M&T Bank Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $161.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.01%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

