Motio Limited (ASX:MXO) Insider Adam Cadwallader Purchases 3,125,000 Shares of Stock

Motio Limited (ASX:MXO – Get Free Report) insider Adam Cadwallader acquired 3,125,000 shares of Motio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($67,114.09).
Motio Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86.
About Motio
