Motio Limited (ASX:MXO) Insider Adam Cadwallader Purchases 3,125,000 Shares of Stock

Motio Limited (ASX:MXO – Get Free Report) insider Adam Cadwallader acquired 3,125,000 shares of Motio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($67,114.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86.

Motio Limited operates as an audience experience and digital place-based media company in Australia. The company operates MotioCafe to engage professionals and metro workforce; MotionVenue that are fully licensed environments to reach consumers without fear of government or social backlash; MotioHealth, an audience experience platform that offers information, communication, and entertainment in medical practice waiting rooms; and MotioPlay, a national network of indoor sports and leisure centers.

