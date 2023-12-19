Morgan Stanley Upgrades R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.50.
RCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
