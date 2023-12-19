Morgan Stanley Upgrades Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

ELAN opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.14. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

