MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 149 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after acquiring an additional 404,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after acquiring an additional 907,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $153.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $270.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

