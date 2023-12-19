Mizuho Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $195.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $187.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.67.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $173.66 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

