Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on AVO. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $3,003,339.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,438.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 41.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 638.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mission Produce by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 37.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVO opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

