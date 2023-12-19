Mission Produce (AVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 10/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:AVO opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $655.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.40.
In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,438.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVO. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
