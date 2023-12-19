Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Brett Argirakis Sells 2,655 Shares

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,695.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after buying an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,001,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after buying an additional 290,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 70.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after buying an additional 240,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

