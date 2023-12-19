MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Cut by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,835,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,960,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $46,641,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.