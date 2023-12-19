Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) versus LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Financial Review

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Methanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global N/A -56.13% -25.77% Methanex 4.80% 7.21% 2.59%

Volatility & Risk

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methanex has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A Methanex $4.31 billion 0.73 $353.83 million $2.55 18.43

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Methanex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LanzaTech Global and Methanex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Methanex 0 4 7 0 2.64

LanzaTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.86%. Methanex has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Methanex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Methanex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Methanex beats LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

