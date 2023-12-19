Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 9,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 517,624 shares of company stock valued at $170,064,214. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $344.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $885.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $347.56.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

