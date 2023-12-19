Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $344.62 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $347.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.75. The firm has a market cap of $885.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,624 shares of company stock worth $170,064,214 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

