Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 486.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,974,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

