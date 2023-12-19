Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) versus CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Financial Review

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CSG Systems International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mercurity Fintech and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A CSG Systems International 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $64.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.81%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A CSG Systems International 6.35% 25.90% 6.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and CSG Systems International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $860,000.00 93.10 -$5.64 million N/A N/A CSG Systems International $1.09 billion 1.44 $44.06 million $2.41 21.90

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Risk and Volatility

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Mercurity Fintech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

