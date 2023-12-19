Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $268.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

