Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.