MBL Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 37,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

