MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 831.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.60. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

