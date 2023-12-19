MBL Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.1% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.8% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $681.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $583.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

