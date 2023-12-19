MBL Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 12,010 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,010 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 50.0% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $36,589,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $187,431. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.49. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Northland Securities lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

