Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $9.55 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 424,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

