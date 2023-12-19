Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $258.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.25. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

