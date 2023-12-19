Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

