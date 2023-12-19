Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MANH. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.33.

MANH stock opened at $218.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.98 and its 200-day moving average is $200.58. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $113.43 and a twelve month high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Further Reading

