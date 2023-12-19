MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

MTSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $92.99 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $201,420.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $201,420.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,870 shares of company stock worth $27,184,965. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after acquiring an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,924,000 after acquiring an additional 527,451 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,635,000 after buying an additional 153,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

