Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Kristin Sverchek Sells 5,669 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 645,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,679,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50.

Lyft Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $18.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYFT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Lyft by 2,804.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,735 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.