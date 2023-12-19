LVW Advisors LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,864 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 26,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

