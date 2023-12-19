LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 278 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $732,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $177,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,983 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $526.24 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

