LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 124.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

View Our Latest Report on LTC Properties

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,630.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.